Gor Mahia fan wins Sh23m Sportpesa Jackpot

A Nairobi-based businessman is the newest millionaire in town after bagging Sh23 million Sportpesa Midweek Jackpot.

Stephen Ojwang, who hails from Aboke village in Siaya County, was all smiles after winning such a colossal amount of money.

To achieve the rare feat, Ojwang, an ardent Gor Mahia fan, analysed all the 13 matches and correctly predicted the outcome of each of them.

The decision to increase the number of bets he has been placing played a big role in his success.

“I used to place one or two bets to try and win the jackpot and then I increased to placing between five and seven to improve my chances of winning the jackpot. I am happy it has paid off,” said an elated Ojwang’, who revealed that his analysis of games in the topflight league has improved tremendously.

Ojwang’, a staunch Christian, has promised to contribute part of the money to the church to help fund some projects.

“My first spend will be to my church where I will contribute some of the money because you cannot win this without the hand of God,” he added.

He has now set his sights on the SportPesa Mega Jackpot that currently stands at Sh293 million.

Following Ojwang's win, the SportPesa Midweek Jackpot has been reset to the starting amount of Sh10 million and will increase each week until won.