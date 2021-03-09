Big boost for marathon team ahead of Games

Members of Kenya’s marathon team for 2020 Olympic Games were yesterday presented with Sh125,000 each to aid in their preparations ahead of the Games penned for July and August this year.

National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) yesterday presented a total of Sh1 million to the eight men and women named in Kenya’s marathon team last month.

Team Kenya’s General Manager Barnaba Korir who presented the cheques to the athletes in Eldoret Monday said NOC-K has given the athletes minimal support as the officials wait for the government to offer more support.

“We have to get going and the team needs motivation. As we wait for the government’s support, NOC-K decided to support the team with something small because time is running and we need to prepare ourselves.

“We are also looking for money to support the coaches who will handle the team so that they work together to bring good results,” said Korir.

The men’s team has defending champion Eliud Kipchoge, 2019 world bronze medallist Amos Kipruto, Boston Marathon champion Lawrence Cherono and Vincent Kipchumba who finished second in London Marathon last year.

The women’s marathon team has world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei, world marathon champion Ruth Chepngetich, 5,000m Olympics champion Vivian Cheruiyot and world half marathon record holder Peres Jepchirchir.

Kipchoge oozed confidence that the team will do well in Tokyo.

“We thank Athletics Kenya and NOC-K officials for the good gesture and we shall make sure we prepare well ahead of the big assignment. The team looks strong and we shall do our best,”