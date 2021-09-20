Athletics stars take a break ahead of the new season

Ferdinand Omanyala

Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala (left) greets American Trayvon Bromell after the men's 100m race during the Absa Kip Keino Classic at Kasarani on September 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the discretionary events, Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Chepngétich retained her title in a MR time of 4:02.40 with the World under-20 1,500m champion Vincent Keter going for a similar feat in the men’s race in 3:35.99.
  • World 5,000m silver medallist Margaret Chelimo produced a MR in women’s 5,000m of 14:55.27 but the men’s race failed with Jacob Krop, however, winning in season’s best 13:23.50.

After downing 12 Meet Records, top performers at the just-concluded Absa Kip Keino Classic take a break to re-energise ahead of a busy 2022 World Athletics season.

