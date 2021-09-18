Gatlin puts retirement on hold after losing in Kip Keino Classic

Justin Gatlin

Justin Gatlin of the US, reacts as he speaks to the press after competing in the men's 100m race of the Kip Keino Classic-World Athletics Continental Tour 2021, at the Kasarani stadium, on September 18, 2021 in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Simon Maina | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Bromell, who already had the world's fastest 100m in the bag this year, bettered his own mark with a 9.76 while Omanyala returned 9.77, the time Bromell had run in April.
  • For many of the athletes competing, Nairobi was a climax to a long drawn out season which included the Olympics and the Diamond League after numerous events were cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nairobi

