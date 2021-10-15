Another Kenyan athlete killed in domestic squabble

Edith Muthoni, 27, had dreams of making it big as an international athlete.

However, that dream was cut short after she was murdered at Kianjege village in Kirinyaga County on Wednesday.

Local police have said that Muthoni’s husband, Kennedy Chomba, is the prime suspect.

Related Husband of slain Kenyan star Agnes Tirop detained Athletics

Muthoni, who was also a Kenya Wildlife Service officer based in Embu, participated in athletics events in the region.

According to Athletics Kenya senior official David Miano, she was actively involved in sporting activities and sometimes made it to Central regional competitions, participating in 400 metres and 800 metres.

"She was a middle distance runner for the past four years and I was shocked when I learnt of her demise," said Miano.

Muthoni was killed in cold blood following a domestic quarrel, becoming the second female athlete to be found dead this week.

Kenya's double world Championships medallist Agnes Tirop was found dead in her home on Wednesday with stab wounds. Her husband, Ibrahim Rotich, was arrested on Thursday night in Mombasa and is the prime suspect in the murder of the Olympian.

According to the family members, Muthoni was found in their home bleeding after she was hacked with a sharp object.

Good Samaritans rescued Muthoni, who had stab wounds to her neck, and rushed her to Kerugoya Referral Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Chomba was then arrested from his hideout in Kirinyaga before he was arraigned in a Kerugoya Court.

He was not allowed to plead to any charge as police sought more time to complete investigations.

The court allowed the police to hold Chomba for 10 days to enable them conclude their probe.