All set for Memorial Agnes Tirop Cross Country Tour

Djibouti’s Ayanleh Souleiman

Djibouti’s Ayanleh Souleiman, 2013 World 1,500m bronze medalist, and other athletes train at Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on January 15, 2022. Souleiman will compete in the Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Gold Tour to be held at Lobo Village in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County on February 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • With preparations complete, international athletes have already jetted into the country and pitched camp in Eldoret ahead of the race
  • The Kenyan meet is the only one in Africa and the 14th event with three others set to be held later this year
  • Under-20 6km women will be accommodated at Winstar Hotel together with their senior compatriots in the 10km race while the men’s senior 10km will be at Goshen Hotel

A total of 550 athletes are expected to grace Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Gold Tour due Saturday at Lobo Village in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.