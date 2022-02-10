All set for Memorial Agnes Tirop Cross Country Tour

A total of 550 athletes are expected to grace Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Gold Tour due Saturday at Lobo Village in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

With preparations complete, international athletes have already jetted into the country and pitched camp in Eldoret ahead of the race.

All participants will be wearing armbands in memory of 2015 World Cross Country champion Agnes Tirop who was found dead in her house in October last year. Her estranged partner Ibrahim Rotich is being held in connection with the murder.

Last year, World Athletics introduced Cross Country Tour to replace the challenge and permit series with more global spread of fixtures.

The global athletics body wanted to create a logical long-term global calendar of international events to ensure more top-level competition opportunities and exposure for athletes in cross country.

The Kenyan meet is the only one in Africa and the 14th event with three others set to be held later this year.

Tirop’s Angels Trust and Foundation chair Viola Lagat, in an interview with Nation Sport, said they started the foundation to ensure her dreams come true.

Lagat said that many women have been going through a lot of abuse and it's high time something is done to end gender-based violence.

“When Tirop died, it was a wake-up call for us and we had to start this foundation. We will use it to reach the community and talk about the menace which must come to an end. I know many are suffering in silence but we want to ask everyone to come on board,” said Lagat.

Lagat said that they are also planning to have hotline numbers that will help women going through gender-based violence seek assistance. The foundation will also set up a scholarship fund that will cater for students Tirop used to support.

She expressed joy that the event will help athletes prepare for a busy season ahead.

“This race will be used by many athletes to gauge themselves ahead of various events from marathons to track events. Normally cross country helps an athlete in terms of endurance. It's a great feeling to see Athletics Kenya and World Athletics name the race after my friend and the family is also proud because she will always be in our memories,” added Lagat.

Meanwhile, invited local athletes are expected to arrive in Eldoret on Friday with Under-18 5km girls expected to be accommodated at Jumbo Inn while the Under-18 6km and Under-20 8km men will be at White Castle and Goshen Hotel.

Under-20 6km women will be accommodated at Winstar Hotel together with their senior compatriots in the 10km race while the men’s senior 10km will be at Goshen Hotel.