NTV to broadcast live Agnes Tirop Memorial Tour

What you need to know:

  • Then NTV will for the third consecutive time televise the London Marathon on October 2.
  • "We are still working on other events and we shall announce them as the year unfolds. It's all about our support to Kenyan sportsmen and women. We would like to ensure that they are visible worldwide," said Ndung'u.

The Agnes Tirop Memorial World Cross Country Tour due Saturday is one of the events the Nation Media Group (NMG) has lined up this year for live coverage in its Nation Television (NTV) platform.

