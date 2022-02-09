NTV to broadcast live Agnes Tirop Memorial Tour

The Agnes Tirop Memorial World Cross Country Tour due Saturday is one of the events the Nation Media Group (NMG) has lined up this year for live coverage in its Nation Television (NTV) platform.

NTV head of broadcast, Monica Ndungú, disclosed Wednesday that they have secured broadcast rights for the race where the international window will go live from 2.20pm with the opening ceremony.

It will be followed by the Veterans Match at 2.40pm before the senior men’s 10m race at 3pm and the show-stopper, the women’s 10km race at 3.40pm.

Ndungú said NMG has been on the forefront to advocate against all types of violence in the society, hence the message at the Agnes Tirop Race will resonate well with their values and aspirations.

“We are excited to bring the race live to Kenyans sports enthusiasts especially knowing that the race is in honour of a great distance runner,” said Ndungú.

“It’s a big opportunity for us knowing the message against gender based violence will have a social impact.”

Besides the Agnes Tirop race that is the 12th event in the Gold Tour category, NMG will for the third consecutive year relay live the Kip Keino Classic due May 7 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

NTV also relayed live the 2020 and 2021 editions of the Kip Keino Classic, a World Athletics Continental Gold Tour event.

This year’s event will be quite significant as it could be the last time it’s featuring as a Continental Gold Tour since the government and Athletics Kenya are already in talks with World Athletics to upgrade it to Diamond League status.

NTV will also broadcast live all the 12 legs on the 2022 World Rally Championship (WRC) calendar including the sixth leg of the Safari Rally on June 23-26 in Nakuru County.

However, NTV will pick up from the second leg at the Sweden Rally from February 24-27 with Monte Carlo Rally having been staged on January 20-23 in Monaco.

“We have acquired the broadcast rights for the WRC and this will be an exciting venture. We have already bagged the deal and what is remaining is for the grand launch soon,” revealed Ndungú.

Then NTV will for the third consecutive time televise the London Marathon on October 2.