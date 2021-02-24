AK meet set for Maseno University cancelled

Purity Chepkirui from South Rift

Purity Chepkirui from South Rift crosses the finish line to win the women's Under-20 6km race during Athletics Kenya/Lotto National Cross Country Championships at the Ngong Racecourse on February 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Michael Kibet, whose specialty is 5,000m, was planning to compete in the 1,500m race to improve on his speed.
  • Kibet, who trains at Kaptagat in Elgeyo Marakwet County under Global Sports Communication, said that he is looking forward to competing at the track event after a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic which halted sports events in the world.

The first Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field event which was expected to go down this weekend at Maseno University, Kisumu County has been cancelled.

