AK meet set for Maseno University cancelled

The first Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field event which was expected to go down this weekend at Maseno University, Kisumu County has been cancelled.

The two-day event, which had attracted a good number of athletes, was initially supposed to be held at Bondo University in Siaya County, before it was moved to Maseno.

A statement seen by Nation Sport read: "I’m back with bad news and that is to cancel the first weekend meet which was switched to Maseno University. They have just informed us about cancellation.

“It took Bondo University one month to reject our letter sent on 22/1/2021 and we moved to Maseno University on Friday and the Vice Chancellor gave us verbal approval this Monday shortly before 9pm. Yesterday morning some Dean requested for letters from Sports and Education ministries. We soon became victims of possible internal friction. My apology to all athletes, AK headquarters, Nyanza North officials and all sports lovers who had planned to attend the event,” read the statement.

The next event is expected to be held on March 12 and 13 in Embu, while the third and last event shall be held on April 2 and 3 in Mumias, Kakamge County.

After the events, the federation is expected to hold trials on April 16-17 to select a team that will be heading to the Africa Senior Championships which will be held in Algiers, Algeria on June 1-5.

AK senior vice president Paul Mutwii, who is in charge of competitions, said they will move swiftly to secure another venue which will be convenient to athletes.

“It’s true the two universities couldn’t allow us to hold the event in their institutions which is unfortunate because athletes were focused on the two-day event. We are still consulting to see if we can take the event to another place within the shortest time possible," he said.

“We had decided to hold two competitions in Nyanza and Western region as one way of attracting athletes who compete in sprints and normally come from the region as one way of improving in the events and we expected a good number of athletes because this is the first event since last year,” added Mutwii.

Mutwii added that after the African event, they will be embark on seeking a strong team that will be representing Kenya during the Olympics Games to be held in Tokyo from July 23 to August 8.

Michael Kibet, whose specialty is 5,000m, was planning to compete in the 1,500m race to improve on his speed.

Kibet, who trains at Kaptagat in Elgeyo Marakwet County under Global Sports Communication, said that he is looking forward to competing at the track event after a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic which halted sports events in the world.

“I have done good training and I was planning to compete at the 1,500m race as one way of sharpening my speed, but it’s unfortunate we have to wait for further communication,” said Kibet.