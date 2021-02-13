Rono, Chepkirui reign in junior cross country races

Central Rift's Gedion Rono and Purity Chepkirui from South Rift cashed on the fine morning weather to win men and women's Under-20 races during the Athletics Kenya/Lotto National Cross Country Championships on Saturday at the Ngong Racecourse.

After finishing fourth last year, Rono left nothing to chance thus time around to take charge early albeit running with one shoe to win the men's 8km race in 24 minutes and 43.6 seconds.

"The shoe just came off at the start but I had to soldier on. The secret of my victory is hard training. I only rested for two days when the body was under the weather," said Rono, who is already dreaming of victory at the Africa Cross Country Championships due March 6 in Lome, Togo and the World Under-20 Championships planned from August 17-22 in Nairobi.

Central Rift's Gedion Rono leads the pack in the men's Under-20 8km race during Athletics Kenya/Lotto National Cross Country Championships at the Ngong Racecourse on February 13, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

"I will take a shot on 5,000m on track and sew how it goes," said Rono.

Chepkirui, a class eight pupil at Tiloa Primary School in Kuresoi North, pulled away from the rest after the first of the three-lap 6km race to reign in 20:50.2.

Jackline Jepkoech from Central Rift romped home second in 21:16.7 as Felciana Kanda from North Rift came in third in 21:25.1.

"My move to scale to Under-20 after finishing fifth in Under-18 last year has paid off. I felt stronger in training and hope to win a medal for Kenya at the African event in Togo," said Chepkirui. "The weather was quite cool unlike last year when it was hot."

Purity Chepkirui from South Rift crosses the finish line to win the women's Under-20 6km race during Athletics Kenya/Lotto National Cross Country Championships at the Ngong Racecourse on February 13, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

After finishing fifth last year, Ismael Kirui from Central Rift put his feet down, breaking away before the bell to win boys' Under-18 6km race.

The class eight student at Sinonin Primary School in Baringo clocked 18:38.2 to triumph, beating Lobeki Erigon from Central Rift and North Rift's Charles Rotich to second and third places in 18:43.8 and 18:49.1 respectively.

"It's such a beautiful thing to win on this awesome morning. I had trained so well with the intentions of winning this time around," said Kirui, who is under coach Barnaba Kitilit.

Ismael Kirui from Central Rift crosses the finish line to win the boys' Under-18 6km race during Athletics Kenya/Lotto National Cross Country Championships at the Ngong Racecourse on February 13, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kirui now turns his focus to Africa Cross Country Championships. "I am also focusing on getting the ticket for the Nairobi World Under-20 Championships," said Kirui.