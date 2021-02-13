Rono, Chepkirui reign in junior cross country races

Gedion Rono of Central Rift

Central Rift's Gedion Rono crosses the finish line to win the men's Under-20 8km race during Athletics Kenya/Lotto National Cross Country Championships at the Ngong Racecourse on February 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

  • After finishing fourth last year, Rono left nothing to chance thus time around to take charge early albeit running with one shoe to win the men's 8km race in 24 minutes and 43.6 seconds
  • Chepkirui, a class eight pupil at Tiloa Primary School in Kuresoi North, pulled away from the rest after the first of the three-lap 6km race to reign in 20:50.2
  • Mercy Chepkemoi from South Rift claimed girls' Under-18 5km race in 17:15.3, beating Marion Jepng'etich from Central Rift to second place in 17:24.8 as Nyanza North's Jane Ghati settled third in 17:32.5


Central Rift's Gedion Rono and Purity Chepkirui from South Rift cashed on the fine morning weather to win men and women's Under-20 races during the Athletics Kenya/Lotto National Cross Country Championships on Saturday at the Ngong Racecourse.

