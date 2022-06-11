AK holds Regional U-20 Championships

Athletics Kenya Saturday held Under-20 Regional Championships across the country to pick athletes who will participate in national trials set for July 1-2 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

This is part of preparations for World Under-20 Championships that will be held in Cali, Colombia from August 1 to 6 where Kenya will be seeking to defend her title for the third consecutive time.

AK Central Rift Regional Championships were held at Eliud Kipchoge Sports Complex in Nandi County where hundreds of youths turned up.

World Under-20 bronze medalist in 400m Sylvia Chelangat stormed to victory in the one-lap race in 55.90 seconds ahead of Stellar Asipitar who clocked 59.37 while Naomi Jelimo settled for third in 60.29.

“I have been training well and I’m glad that I managed to run well in the race. My target is to get a slot in the Kenyan team that will be heading to Cali where I want to either bag a silver medal or gold medal,” said Chelangat.

Margaret Gati, who finished eighth during World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi last year, bagged victory in her 10km walk race specialty where she clocked 57:42.6 ahead of Mercy Jematai who clocked 58:31. Claudia Jepleting was third in 66:06.0

“Last year I didn’t have enough experience that’s why I came in eighth position but I have learnt a lot of things. I’m looking forward to getting a slot to represent my country once again in the event,” said the Form Three student at Cheptonon Secondary School in Nandi County.

In men's 5,000m race, Shadrack Kiptoo who trains in Kamwosor in Elgeyo Marakwet County won in 14:17.7 ahead of Edwin Kiprop who clocked 14:19.3 while Festus Kimworo was third in 14:20.3.

In women's 1,500m women race, Joan Cherono clocked 4:27.8 winning the race ahead of Naomi Kemboi who clocked 4:33.8 while Mercy Chesoi settled for third in 4:34.0.

AK director of youth development Barnaba Korir was impressed with the talent at display in the regional championships across the country.

“We have some few weeks before the global event and Kenya will be eyeing to defend her title for the third consecutive time. After the regional event, we shall have a national trial where we expect to select a strong team that will represent the country,” said Korir.