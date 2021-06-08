60 athletes named in South Rift’s tentative team for World U-20 trials 

Faith Cherotich from Kipkelion clears the water barrier on her way to victory in women's 3,000m steeplechase during South Rift Under-20 pre-trails for the World Under-20 Championships at Kericho Green Stadium on June 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • Benson edged out Shadrack Rono and Kevin Kiprotich, all from Bomet in 14:19.9 and 14:25.6 respectively, while Ezra saw off Evans Cheruiyot of Kipkelion who timed 14:20.1 for second place followed by teammate Emmanuel Kipyegon 14:27.1.
  • Yegon proved untouchable in 3,000m, clocking 8:04.83 to win the race. Chelangat’s 9:23.4 handed her victory in women’s 3,000m, she swept aside Faith Chebet from Nakuru and compatriot’s Naomy Chepkoech in 9:23.7 and 9:24.4, respectively.

Athletics Kenya (AK) South Rift has picked a provisional squad of 60 athletes that will proceed to camp ahead of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships national trials scheduled for July 17 to 12 in Nairobi.

