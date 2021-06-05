Cherotich, Kipng’etich destroy steeplechase fields in Kericho pre-trials

Faith Cherotich from Kipkelion clears the water barrier on her way to victory in women's 3,000m steeplechase during South Rift Under-20 pre-trails for the World Under-20 Championships at Kericho Green Stadium on June 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Benson Kiplang’at from Nakuru and Bomet’s Ezra Kiplang’at won the men’s 5,000m first and second heats respectively with the best times as Mercy Chepkemoi from Nakuru reigned supreme in women’s 5,000m.
  • Nakuru’s Bernard Yegon and Isca Chelangat from Kipkelion won men and women’s 3,000m races respectively.

Faith Cherotich and Ronald Kipng’etich from Kipkelion destroyed their rivals  to win their respective 3,000m steeplechase races during the South Rift pre-trials for World Under-20 Championships at Kericho Green Stadium on Saturday.

