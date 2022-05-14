KPA eliminated in African volleyball club tourney in Tunisia

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) were on Saturday bundled out of the 2022 men’s African Volleyball Club Championships after losing 3-0 (25-17,25-15,25-17) to Port Douala of Cameroon in the quarter-finals in Kelibia, Tunisia.

There hopes of going past the last eight in this edition went down the drain, after having bowed out at the same stage last year in Tunis. The team then wound up fifth.

The dockers will now play for position five-eight.

KPA coach Sammy Mulinge told Nation Sport on the phone from Tunisia that the team gained a lot of exposure at the championship.

Mulinge said they still have a long way to go if they are to challenge for the title.

“We were really nervous today (Saturday). Both teams were anxious to get to the next step. We were not stable in reception and our system of play didn’t work. It was clear we lacked the experience to soak in the pressure. Maybe we need more games and competitions of this level to grow,” said Mulinge who double up as the national men’s beach volleyball team manager.

“Cameroon played really good. They had well-executed services and we wish them well,” he added.

On their way to the quarter-finals, KPA, who were making their second appearance at the event, won all their Pool “C” matches.

They held there nerve to see off Madaa University of Ethiopia 3-2 (25-21,21-25,28-26,21-25 and 15-13) and won against Espoir of the Democratic Republic of Congo 3-1 (25-22,17-25,25-17,25-21) before they wrapped up with victory over Injis of Cote d’Ivoire 3-0 (25-15,25-17,25-17) in the other preliminaries group match.

On the other hand, their compatriots Equity Bank registered one win against Douala 3-2 (16-25,25-21,23-25,25-23 and 15-11).

The bankers, who were making their maiden appearance at the competition, lost to Customs of Nigeria 3-0 (25-21,25 -12, 25-19) and 3-1 (25-18,22-25,25-17,25-18) against Gisagara of Rwanda in Pool “D”.

Equity were also defeated by reigning champions Esperance 3-0 (25-11,25-11,25-18).

The team coached by Sammy Kirongo will now play in the placement 9-14 matches.

KPA and Equity were the only Kenyan representatives at the annual event after regulars General Service Unit and Kenya Prisons pulled out of the competition due to financial constraints.

No Kenyan team has ever won the men’s championship with Kenya Prisons the best performer with a second place finish in 2011.