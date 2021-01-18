Your mindset is a critical tool for growth, pay attention to it

What you put in your mind will last for a lifetime but what you put on your body is temporary.

Mindset is defined as a set of attitudes or fixed ideas that someone has and that are often difficult to change.

We all have different, somewhat diverse mindsets. What many don’t realise is our mentality has a big impact on our behaviour and attitude.

Your thoughts, beliefs, opinions, ideas and assumptions all depend on your mindset. You’ll love what your mind will find to be pleasant to you. This might be the reason why we each have different opinions, likes and dislikes.

Human beings often take in, if not all, most of what comes our way. Sometimes, we tend to overlook the fact whether something is positive or negative. Is it really worth thinking about? Is it beneficial? Do I really need to be hearing, watching or listening to this?

Funny fact, our mindsets however different, may be greatly influenced by those around us.

Believe you me, I’ll tend to love or hate certain things or people depending mostly on whether my family or friends do the same.

Why do students hate certain subjects and love others? Simple, mindset! I’ll assure you that changing one’s mindset will automatically often, if not always, change a lot about them.

Their concept, opinion and general living will take a diverse turn once they change their thinking.

We are often given the illustration of a glass half-filled with water. Do you see it half full or half empty? Half-full view brings the positivity of the illustration while the half-empty attitude means you’re only seeing the negativity in the illustration.

Now, will you set your mind to believe in all that everyone and anyone makes you believe in? Won’t you want to reflect on whether it’s beneficial or not? Whether it’s worth taking in or not? The same way we pick our food, should be the exact same way we should be careful with all that influences our mindset.

Don’t hate something or someone just because of what you heard someone else say about them.

It’s best when we base our assumptions on facts, not just opinions from anyone or everyone around us.

Attitude is the small thing that makes a huge difference. Have a positive mindset. The results will never disappoint!

