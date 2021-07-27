Wycliffe Omwenga’s family to wait longer for answers after autopsy

Wycliffe Omwenga Kelvin dead

Wycliffe Omwenga, the brother of Kelvin Omwenga.

Photo credit: Courtesy | Omwenga family

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Wycliffe was at his brother’s house in Galana Suites, Kilimani when he was shot and killed after what is alleged to have been an argument in the bedroom.
  • The Omwenga family now says it is living in fear, especially now that the most recent incident has exposed them to more public scrutiny.

The family of the late Wycliffe Omwenga, the brother to slain Nairobi businessman Kelvin Omwenga, will have to wait a little longer to know the exact cause of his death.

