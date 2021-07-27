Wycliffe Omwenga’s family to wait longer for answers after autopsy

The family of the late Wycliffe Omwenga, the brother to slain Nairobi businessman Kelvin Omwenga, will have to wait a little longer to know the exact cause of his death.

An autopsy conducted at Nairobi Women’s hospital mortuary on Tuesday morning did not yield conclusive results on the cause of his death. Wycliffe's body did not bear any physical marks of injury.

“We have been told to wait for the toxicological tests to be done to get the real cause of death. Samples have been picked for further analysis,” his relatives told journalists on Tuesday after they were briefed by Dr Charles Muturi, a government pathologist.

Wycliffe’s body was discovered at his house in Riruta on Wednesday.

He was set to testify at the murder trial of his brother, who was shot dead at his house in August last year.

“He had complained of a headache a few hours before. He failed to respond when we called him later. Out of panic, we sent someone to check on him and discovered that he was dead,” a relative revealed.

The shocked family says he had been living in fear since his brother's death. They say he had expressed fears over his safety several times, some of which he posted on social media.

Wycliffe, who leaves behind two widows and four children, was reportedly in the process of transferring his late brother’s properties to himself when he died.

“The process was almost complete when this happened,” a family member said.

The Omwenga family now says it is living in fear, especially now that the most recent incident has exposed them to more public scrutiny.

Kelvin Omwenga, 28, was killed in a suspected gold deal gone sour in Kilimani, Nairobi County. Photo credit: Pool

Wycliffe was at his brother’s house in Galana Suites, Kilimani when he was shot and killed after what is alleged to have been an argument in the bedroom.

Wycliffe then rushed to the bedroom and found his brother lying on his back with blood oozing from the chest.

Kelvin was rushed to Nairobi Women’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The bullet that killed Kelvin had ripped through his chest and hit a wall in the bedroom.

Gold sale deal

A post-mortem showed that the bullet went through the heart and the left lung as it was fired from an elevated angle.

Police later linked the shooting to a gold sale deal that was to be sealed in Dubai and arrested Chris Obure, a businessman and gold dealer, alongside his bodyguard Robert Bodo.

Mr Obure later told detectives that the shooting was accidental, but he was charged with murder and misuse of a firearm alongside his bodyguard.

His attempt to be listed as a prosecution witness on grounds that he would cooperate with detectives failed after the judge declined the request. The two were, however, freed on bond and prohibited from handling firearms until the matter is heard and determined.

They were also prohibited from contacting any of the witnesses and Kelvin’s relatives, among other conditions.