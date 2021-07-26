Probe as Kelvin Omwenga’s brother found dead

Homicide detectives are now investigating the mysterious death of Wycliffe Omwenga, brother to slain Nairobi businessman Kelvin Omwenga.

Wycliffe’s body was discovered at his house in Riruta on Wednesday and the matter hushed in what is suspected to be an attempted cover-up of the incident.

He was set to testify in the murder trial of his brother, who was shot dead at his house in August last year.

Wycliffe was at his brother’s house in Galana Suites, Kilimani when he was shot and killed after what is alleged to have been an argument in the bedroom.

Wycliffe then rushed to the bedroom and found his brother lying on his back with blood oozing from the chest.

Kelvin was rushed to Nairobi Women’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The bullet that killed Kelvin had ripped through his chest and hit a wall in the bedroom.

Gold sale deal

A post-mortem showed that the bullet went through the heart and the left lung as it was fired from an elevated angle.

Police later linked the shooting to a gold sale deal that was to be sealed in Dubai and arrested Chris Obure, a businessman and gold dealer, alongside his bodyguard Robert Bodo.

Mr Obure later told detectives that the shooting was accidental, but he was charged with murder and misuse of a firearm alongside his bodyguard.

His attempt to be listed as a prosecution witness on grounds that he would cooperate with detectives failed after the judge declined the request. The two were, however, freed on bond and prohibited from handling firearms until the matter is heard and determined.

They were also prohibited from contacting any of the witnesses and Kelvin’s relatives, among other conditions.

Details of the nature of Wycliffe’s death were scanty, with a post-mortem on his body scheduled for tomorrow. His family is demanding answers following the incident.