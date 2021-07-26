Probe as Kelvin Omwenga’s brother found dead

Kelvin Omwenga, 28, was killed in a suspected gold deal gone sour in Kilimani, Nairobi County.

  • Wycliffe was at his brother’s house in Galana Suites, Kilimani when he was shot and killed after what is alleged to have been an argument in the bedroom.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the mysterious death of Wycliffe Omwenga, brother to slain Nairobi businessman Kelvin Omwenga.

