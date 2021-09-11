Why activists want Glasgow climate change summit postponed

Climate change protest

People take part in a demonstration called by NGOs outside the Pantheon in Paris on December 12, 2017, on the sidelines of the "One Planet Summit - Public and private finance in support of climate action" in Boulogne.

Photo credit: Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt | AFP

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health and Science Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This year’s conference has faced criticism from activists who say Covid-19 vaccine inequity, hefty lodging bills for quarantining and travel restrictions may lock out developing countries like Kenya.

Climate lobby groups globally are calling for the postponement of a key climate conference set for Glasgow, in the United Kingdom, citing foreseen underrepresentation from developing countries because of Covid-19 disruptions.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.