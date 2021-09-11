Why activists want Glasgow climate change summit postponed

Climate lobby groups globally are calling for the postponement of a key climate conference set for Glasgow, in the United Kingdom, citing foreseen underrepresentation from developing countries because of Covid-19 disruptions.

The 26th Conference of Parties dubbed COP26, that focuses on global climate change deliberations for United Nations member states is set to take place in November.

The annual talks are meant to rubberstamp commitments by member states to reduce carbon emissions and ensure temperatures globally do not rise to unexpected levels.

Other important issues that will be discussed are climate financing, eliminating fossil fuels, the shift to renewable energy and protecting nature.

This year’s conference has faced criticism from activists who say Covid-19 vaccine inequity, hefty lodging bills for quarantining and travel restrictions may lock out developing countries like Kenya.

Mohamed Adow, Climate Justice Advocate and chief executive of Power Shift Africa, noted that COP meetings are guided by principles of transparency and inclusivity.

“Every country has a voice and a say because the climate crisis is a global problem and requires a global solution. Forcing delegates from climate-vulnerable nations to jump through hoops they can barely afford or not attend at all because of the UK’s slow roll-out of the vaccine to delegates, would result in a rich country stitch-up and a meeting not fit for purpose,” he told Nation.Africa.

Mr Adow said it would make more sense for the summit to be rescheduled.

“I have attended 11 COP meetings so I am aware of their importance. Delaying the COP for three months doesn’t mean delaying climate action,” he said.

The Climate Action Network is leading the ‘postpone COP26 movement’ with other organizations joining the call.

“An in-person COP in early November would de facto exclude many government delegates, civil society campaigners and journalists, particularly from global South countries, many of which are on the UK’s Covid-19 ‘red list’,” the organization said in a statement.

Vaccines shortage

The push follows a global Covid-19 vaccine shortage that has crippled most of the developing nations’ campaigns.

While richer countries have fully vaccinated most of their adult populations and even trickled down to young adults, poor nations are still struggling to get access to Covid-19 jabs.

In Kenya for instance, only three per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated and the country has so far only acquired about five million doses – most of which are donations.

Kenya is one of the 57 countries in the UK’s Covid-19 red list.

The UK government requires unvaccinated delegates from the red list countries to quarantine for 10 days when they arrive in Britain for the conference. The vaccinated will stay five days.

While the activists are up in arms on the hotel bills for quarantine, the UK government has offered to cater for accommodation for delegates who will be quarantined for being unvaccinated or coming from red list countries whether vaccinated or not.

“Like many international events, the way COP operates has to adapt to the Covid-19 context. As we make arrangements for COP26, ensuring the health of participants and the local community is of utmost importance,” read a statement from COP26 president Alok Sharma.

Mr Adow says, however, that, either way, countries should update their climate plans in line with the Paris Agreement, which need to be improved on after every five years.