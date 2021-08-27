What is the Islamic State threat in Afghanistan?

Kabul airport in Afghanistan

Kabul airport in Afghanistan. The United States on Saturday urged its citizens in Afghanistan to avoid traveling to Kabul airport, citing "potential security threats" near its gates.

Photo credit: Mark Andries | US Marine Corps | AFP

By  AFP

The carnage from twin suicide bombings at Kabul airport will fuel fears that a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan could prove an increasingly powerful magnet for terror groups like Islamic State.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.