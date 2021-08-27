Joe Biden presidency shaken to core by Kabul bombings

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the terror attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Eyes closing, voice cracking, Joe Biden physically reflected the terrible blow to his presidency from the slaying of 13 US service members during the desperate Kabul evacuation.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.