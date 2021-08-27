US military's toll in Kabul airport bombing rises to 13

Kabul bombing

Medical and hospital staff bring an injured man on a stretcher for treatment after two powerful explosions outside the airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The US Defense Department said Thursday that the number of American troops killed in the suicide bombings at Kabul airport rose by one to 13, and the number of wounded was 18.

