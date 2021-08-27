Biden warns Kabul bombers 'we will hunt you down'

Kabul blast

Volunteers and medical staff bring an injured man on a stretcher to a hospital for treatment after two powerful explosions.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

US President Joe Biden pledged Thursday to hunt down the perpetrators of the suicide bombings that killed 13 American troops in Kabul and said the United States will not be deterred from its mission to evacuate thousands of civilians from Afghanistan.

