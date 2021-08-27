Kabul airport attack worst US loss in Afghanistan since 2011

US soldiers

US soldiers rest as Afghan people wait to leave the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021.
                

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The 13 US military troops killed in the bombing attack on Kabul airport Thursday amounted to the worst single-day loss for the Pentagon in Afghanistan since 2011.

