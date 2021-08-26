Explosion at Kabul airport after US warns of terror threat

Kabul airport in Afghanistan

Kabul airport in Afghanistan. The United States on Saturday urged its citizens in Afghanistan to avoid traveling to Kabul airport, citing "potential security threats" near its gates.

Photo credit: Mark Andries | US Marine Corps | AFP

By  AFP

The US military confirmed a large explosion Thursday outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, where the United States and other countries have been evacuating tens of thousands of people.

