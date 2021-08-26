'A number' of US troops killed in Kabul airport attack: Pentagon

Kabul airport attack

Medical staff bring an injured man to a hospital after two powerful explosions outside the airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021. Several US troops were killed in the bomb attack, the Pentagon said.

Photo credit: Wakil Kohsar | AFP

By  AFP

Washington

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.