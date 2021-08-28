US launches drone strike against ISIS-K after Kabul airport blasts

The strike was carried out by a drone and there were no US forces on the ground.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The US conducted a drone strike against an Islamic State target in Afghanistan on Saturday, as the airlift of those desperate to flee moved into a fraught final stage with fresh terror attack warnings and encroaching Taliban forces primed to take over Kabul airport.

