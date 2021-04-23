UK reports 32 deaths from clots after AstraZeneca jabs

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. 

Photo credit: Miguel Riopa | AFP

By  AFP

A total of 168 people have suffered rare blood clots after taking the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in Britain, and 32 have died, the UK's medicines regulator said Thursday.

