South Sudan plans to dispose of 60,000 expired Covid vaccines

AstraZeneca vaccine

The doses in question were donated by African telecommunications company MTN and the African Union late last month.

Photo credit: Jens Schlueter | AFP

By  AFP

South Sudan is looking to dispose of 60,000 expired doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, as rollout of the drugs is hampered by scepticism among the population, a health ministry official said Monday.

