Kenya is in talks with AU over Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson jabs

Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who on April 21, 2021 said that Kenya is in talks with the Africa Union’s Covid-19 vaccination on plans to buy Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Hellen Shikanda

Health reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya is in talks with the Africa Union’s Covid-19 vaccination plan on securing Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

