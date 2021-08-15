The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

Ashraf Ghani

President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani. He has urged government forces to maintain security in Kabul, after the Taliban paused their sweeping advance on the outskirts of the capital.

Photo credit: Nicholas Kamm | AFP

By  AFP

Kabul

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.