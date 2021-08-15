Taliban fighters on outskirts of Afghan capital Kabul

Taliban fighters sit on a vehicle along the street in Jalalabad province on August 15, 2021. Taliban fighters were on the outskirts of Kabul on Sunday and on the brink of a complete military takeover of Afghanistan

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Taliban fighters were on the outskirts of Kabul on Sunday and on the brink of a complete military takeover of Afghanistan, but a spokesman said they had been ordered not to enter the city.

