Taliban warn of 'consequences' as US ramps up evacuation

Kabul

A US soldier points his gun towards an Afghan passenger at the Kabul airport in Kabul on 16 August 2021

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The Taliban warned Monday there would be "consequences" if the United States and its allies try to remain in Afghanistan beyond next week, as Washington ramped up its efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of people desperate to flee.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.