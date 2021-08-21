Who's who in the Taliban leadership

Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (Centre) leaves after signing an agreement with the United States during a ceremony in the Qatari capital Doha on February 29, 2020.

By  AFP

The Taliban's senior officials were gathering in the Afghan capital Saturday for talks with elders and politicians on forming a government after their stunning sweep to power last weekend.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.