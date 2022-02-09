Taliban sniper becomes Afghan mayor

Maymana mayor Damullah Mohibullah taliban

Maymana mayor Damullah Mohibullah.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Strolling through the town of Maymana, the new mayor appears to inspire goodwill from war-weary constituents in the Afghan provincial capital. But Damullah Mohibullah Mowaffaq has a reputation as one of the top snipers in the ranks of the Taliban, until last summer waging war to take control of the country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.