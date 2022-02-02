Afghan varsities reopen with trickle of women attending

Taliban fighters stand guard at the main gate of Laghman University in Laghman province on February 2, 2022. Some public universities opened in Afghanistan Wednesday for the first time since the Taliban seized power in August.

Photo credit: Mohd Rasfan | AFP

By  AFP

Mihtarlam

