Taliban killed over 100 ex-Afghan government officials, says report

Taliban in Kabul

Women hold banners during a protest in support of the Taliban in front of the US embassy in Kabul on January 26. 

Photo credit: Courtesy | AFP

By  AFP

The Taliban and their allies have killed more than 100 security and civilian personnel linked to the former US-backed Afghan government since seizing power in August, according to a new United Nations report.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.