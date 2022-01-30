Taliban offer refuge to pregnant woman denied re-entry to New Zealand

Taliban fighters stand guard

Taliban fighters stand guard as women march in support of the Taliban regime. A pregnant New Zealand journalist denied re-entry to her home country to give birth said she has been offered refuge by the Afghan Taliban.

Photo credit: Wakil Kohsar | AFP

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

Wellington

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.