Taliban close to forming new government in Afghanistan

Doha Qatar Taliban talks

A Taliban delegation walks down a hotel lobby during talks in Qatar's capital Doha on August 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Karim Jaafar | AFP

By  AFP

The Taliban were expected to form a government as early as Friday with the new regime under intense international scrutiny over its vow to rule Afghanistan with greater tolerance, especially on women's rights.

