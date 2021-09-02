 South Africa says unable to take in Afghan refugees

Afghan Refugees

Refugees arrive at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, USA after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan August 27, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

South Africa said it has declined a request to host Afghans who have fled into Pakistan to escape the Taliban, as it is already accommodating "a substantial number" of refugees from other countries.

