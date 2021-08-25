Afghan schoolgirls to be evacuated to Rwanda

Afghan school girls walk in a street in Kabul on August 15, 2021.

Dozens of Afghan schoolgirls, faculty and staff of the war-torn country's only boarding school for girls will be evacuated to Rwanda, the institution's founder said Tuesday, following a Taliban takeover earlier this month.

