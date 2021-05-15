Shallow graves and bodies in the river: Covid hits India's villages

A relative mourns next to the body of his loved one who died due to the Covid-19 coronavirus at a cremation ground in Allahabad on May 4, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Coronavirus is raging in India's hinterland, where in some places bodies are being buried in shallow graves or given up to rivers and the sick have little hope other than herbal remedies and amateur doctors.

