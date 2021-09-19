Philippines' Manny Pacquiao to run for president in 2022

Manny Pacquiao

This file photo taken on March 6, 2017 shows Philippine boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao during a senate hearing in Manila.

Photo credit: Ted Aljibe | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A statement from his successor Abdelmadjid Tebboune noted Bouteflika's past as a fighter in the war for independence and said flags would be at half-mast for three days to honour him.

Manila,

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.