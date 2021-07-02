President Pacquiao? Boxing legend Manny mulls Philippines' top job

Manny Pacquiao.

This file photo taken late on June 6, 2019 shows Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao training at a gym in Manila.

Photo credit: Noel Celis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Pacquiao's star power in a country famed for its celebrity-obsessed politics would put him in a strong position in the presidential race.
  • A public skirmish between Pacquiao and President Rodrigo Duterte over the latter's handling of the South China Sea dispute with Beijing and official graft could erode support for the boxer.

General Santos, Philippines

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.