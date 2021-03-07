Oral Covid treatment yields promising trial data, drug makers say

German pharmaceutical giant Merck

German pharmaceutical giant Merck and a US partner reported promising results Saturday in trials of a drug administered orally to fight Covid-19, saying it helps reduce patients' viral load. 

Photo credit: Tom Mihalek | AFP

By  AFP

San Francisco

