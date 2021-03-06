Vaccine is no cure for Covid-19, experts say as roll-out begins

Covid vaccination at KNH

A nurse prepares a Covid-19 vaccine dose for administration at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in Nairobi, following the launch of the vaccination drive on March 5, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

“Covid-19 vaccine is here. It is dose of hope in the fight against the virus but not cure. Do not lower your guard as the numbers are worrying,” Acting Health Director-General Patrick Amoth warned yesterday.

