Netanyahu: Israel's longest-serving premier on the ropes

Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister. On June 2, 2021, he appeared closer than ever to leaving office as a coalition of rivals said they had formed a government. 

Photo credit: Abir Sultan | Pool | AFP

By  AFP

Jerusalem

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Muthama evades arrest as police disrupt UDA meeting

  2. UK royals banned hiring of 'coloured' office staff: report

  3. Qatar releases Kenyan activist Bidali from detention

  4. Uganda assassination attempt: Wamala's daughter to be buried in wedding gown

  5. Police arrest mastermind of Uganda naked prison break

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.