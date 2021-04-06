Israel President taps Benjamin Netanyahu to try to form govt

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

In this file photo taken on March 24, 2021, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of the Likud party, addresses supporters at the party campaign headquarters in Jerusalem after the end of voting in the fourth national election in two years. 

Photo credit: Emmanuel Dunand | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Netanyahu secured 52 recommendations, counting 30 from his right-wing Likud party, plus support from Israel's two ultra-Orthodox Jewish religious parties and the far-right Religious Zionism alliance.

Jerusalem,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Israel President taps Netanyahu to try to form govt

  2. Suluhu orders Information ministry to lift ban on media outlets

  3. Tanzania to re-evaluate position on Covid-19

  4. Putin signs law allowing him to serve two more terms

  5. PRIME Uhuru succession: Why 2022 is a do-or-die

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.