Israel conflict turns into 'horror movie' for Gazan teens

Gaza City

Rockets are launched from Gaza City, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, towards Israel early on May 15, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Gazan teenager Mohammed Najib said Friday that Israel's bombardment of the coastal enclave and the barrages of rockets unleashed by Palestinian armed groups was like "watching a horror movie".

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Jennifer Wambua murder: DPP approves charges

  2. Rastafarians fight to use bhang as sacrament

    Ras Tafari Society of Kenya

  3. Zuma graft case finally starts, then gets postponed

  4. Biden backs Israel but criticism rises in US

  5. Etihad Airways suspends flights to Israel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.