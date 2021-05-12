Five members of Gaza family perish in Israeli strike

Gaza

Smoke billows from an Israeli air strike on the Hanadi compound in Gaza City, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on May 11, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Young brothers Ibrahim and Marwan were filling sacks of straw in northern Gaza when an Israeli strike came from the skies. In an instant, they and three other relatives were killed.

