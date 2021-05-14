Death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza rises to over 100

Gaza

Palestinian families in a street after evacuating their homes east of Gaza City on May 13, 2021, due to heavy shelling by the Israeli military. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

More than 100 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been killed over the past four days of military conflict with Israel, officials in the blockaded coastal enclave said Thursday. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Kenya records 392 new cases, 8 deaths

  2. Tribute to Nation’s long-serving office assistant

  3. Four killed as flash floods hit Kibera slum

  4. Idd ul Fitr celebrations turn ugly in DR Congo

  5. China pledges to build Kenya’s Foreign Affairs headquarters

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.