India takes soft power to Eritrea in battle for Horn of Africa influence

India and Eritrea external affairs ministers

Indian External Affairs minister Jaishankar (right) with his Eritrean counterpart Osman Mohamed Saleh during their meeting in New Delhi on April 8, 2021. 


Photo credit: Eritrean Ministry of Information

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The move could continue India’s tradition of using soft power to strengthen relations, as opposed to relying on security cooperation as rivals who have ventured into the Horn have done.

India is taking its traditional soft power to the Horn of Africa, reaching out to Eritrea with an offer to train locals and invest in health to boost trade ties.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Former State House Comptroller Abraham Kiptanui buried

  2. Kenya's Covid-19 death toll rises by 21

  3. Kenya, Tanzania move to deepen relations

  4. Tanzania tourism board boss suspended

  5. Djibouti elections a tricky balance between democracy and stability

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.